Auschwitz inmates' families oppose ex-PM on museum council

FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Beata Szydlo speaks to reporters in Warsaw, Poland. Relatives of former Polish Auschwitz prisoners are protesting the appointment of a top member of the country’s right-wing ruling party to an advisory council at the state-run Auschwitz-Birkenau museum in Poland. They argue that the former prime minster, Beata Szydlo, has tolerated “openly fascist” groups and supported attempts to stifle research into the Holocaust. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, file)