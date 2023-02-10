AP source: Trump team turns over items marked as classified

FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Lawyers for fTrump have in recent months turned over to federal investigators additional documents with classified markings as well as a laptop belonging to a Trump aide.(Department of Justice via AP, File)