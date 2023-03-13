Seoul: North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea

FILE - U.S. Army Apache helicopters park at a training field in Yeoncheon, near the border with North Korea on March 13, 2023. North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Tuesday, March 14, the South Korean military said, in the country's second weapons launch this week. The launch came a day after the U.S. and South Korean militaries began their largest joint field exercises in years on Monday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)