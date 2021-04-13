Fed leaders agree: Economics has a racial-disparity problem

In this Nov. 25, 2019 file photo Eric Rosengren speaks during a round table discussion at Silver Lane Elementary School, in East Hartford, Conn. Top Federal Reserve policymakers underscored Tuesday, April 13, 2021 their concern that Black and Hispanic people are sharply underrepresented in the economics field, which reduces the perspectives that economists can bring to major policy issues. “If we don’t have a diverse group of people in the field, we won’t have the right topics to focus on,” said Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)