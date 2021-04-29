Top ally announces closing Navalny's offices amid crackdown

In this photo provided by the Babuskinsky District Court on Thursday, April 29, 2021, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on TV screens via a video link from prison, during a hearing on his charges for defamation, in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. The politician was convicted in February and ordered to pay a fine of 850-thousand rubles (the equivalent of $11,500). It was Navalny's first public appearance since his transfer to a penal colony last month. (Babuskinsky District Court Press Service via AP)