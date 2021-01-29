Cicely Tyson, purposeful and pioneering actor, dead at 96

FILE - Cicely Tyson poses with her Emmy statuettes at the annual Emmy Awards presentation in Los Angeles, Ca., May 28, 1974. Tyson won for her role in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" for actress of the year, special, and best lead actress in a television drama for a special program. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper's wife in "Sounder," a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers' hearts in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," has died. She was 96. Tyson's death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details. (AP Photo, File)