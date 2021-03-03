Camilla says hospitalized Prince Philip is 'slightly' better

A policeman carries a well wisher's card and ballon outside St Bartholomew's Hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is being treated, in London, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues treatment for an unspecified infection. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)