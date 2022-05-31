Police report describes Vagos bikers ambush by Hells Angels

This Henderson Detention Center photo shows Russell Smith following his arrest and booking on Monday, May 30, 2022, on felony attempted murder, battery and weapon charges in a shooting on a Las Vegas-area freeway. Police say Smith is an associate of the Las Vegas charter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club. Authorities say at least seven people were wounded or injured, including at least six members of the rival Vagos motorcycle club, in the Sunday, May 29, 2022, shooting on U.S. 95 between Boulder City and Las Vegas. (Henderson Police Department via AP)