Judge won't change racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Defense attorney Franklin Hogue, center left, interacts with Travis McMichael at the jury selection in the trial of McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Gwynn County Superior Court, in Brunswick, Ga., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)