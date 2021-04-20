Rebels vow to take capital after Chadian president killed

FILE - In this Friday, May 29, 2015 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno arrives for the inauguration of the new Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, at the eagle square in Abuja, Nigeria. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)