Revellers return to Hong Kong 7s for 1st time since pandemic

Jack Kelly of Ireland runs to score a try as Daniel Taabu of Kenya attempts to tackle him during the first day of the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong, Friday Nov. 4, 2022. The Hong Kong Sevens, a popular stop on the World Rugby Sevens Series circuit, is part of the government's drive to restore the city's image as a vibrant financial hub after it scrapped mandatory hotel quarantine for travelers. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)