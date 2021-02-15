Rain sets off Indonesia landslide; 2 dead, 16 missing

In this photo released by the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers search for survivors at a village hit by a landslide in Nganjuk, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Torrential rains triggered a landslide on Indonesia's main island of Java, leaving a number of people killed or missing, as emergency personnel digging with their bare hands and farm tools desperately sought to unearth more victims on Monday, officials said. (National Search and Rescue Agency via AP)