Low on beds, oxygen, India adds global high 314K virus cases

A metro train runs behind as a man wearing mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a bridge in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Thursday, April 22, 2021. India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world's second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)