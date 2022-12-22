Virginia state Sen. McClellan wins Democratic nomination

FILE - Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan speaks in support for the Equal Rights Amendment to be added to the U.S. Constitution at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 21, 2021. McClellan has won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said. McClellan won the nomination in the firehouse primary, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, over Sen. Joe Morrissey and two other candidates. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)