Netanyahu misses deadline, political future in question

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021. File photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to his supporters after the first exit poll results for the Israeli parliamentary elections at his Likud party's headquarters in Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Netanyahu missed a midnight deadline for putting together a new coalition government. His failure to reach an agreement late Tuesday, May 4, 2021, raises the possibility that Netanyahu’s Likud party could be pushed into the opposition for the first time in 12 years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)