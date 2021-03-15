Group reports health facilities looted in Ethiopia's Tigray

In this photo released by Medecins Sans Frontieres, a damaged operating theater is seen through broken glass at a hospital in Sheraro, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, in this undated photo taken in 2021. Health facilities in Ethiopia's embattled region of Tigray have been "looted, vandalized and destroyed in a deliberate and widespread attack on health care," the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders said Monday, March 15, 2021. (Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)