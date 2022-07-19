Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern

FILE - Mourners attend a service in Scenery Park for the 21 underage teenagers who died in a mysterious weekend incident at a nightclub, in East London, South Africa Monday, June 27, 2022 . The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in the South African city of East London last month, authorities said at press conference in East London Tuesday. July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/File)