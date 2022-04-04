Jury deliberations underway in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attends an event with President Joe Biden in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Washington. Fixing dams and roads in Michigan is the goal under a newly signed infrastructure spending plan Whitmer signed Wednesday, March 30, in Grand Rapids. The plan includes about $4 billion federal dollars and will be used to improve drinking water infrastructure, create and maintain parks and invest in transportation projects. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)