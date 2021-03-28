Call me by my name: Rome school backs transgender students

Matteo Coccimiglio in his room in Rome, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Matteo is an 18-year-old student who identifies as a man and is in the process of changing his legal gender from female to male. The Ripetta school of art in Rome - where he studies - recently joined a handful of high schools in Italy that give transgender students the right to be known by a name other than the one they were given at birth. The initiative is meant to create an environment where transgender students feel secure and reflects a growing awareness in Italy of gender dysphoria among teenagers and children. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)