Ronaldo lawyers seek $626K from woman's lawyer in Vegas case

FILE- Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on April 16, 2022. Ronaldo is asking a U.S. judge to order a woman's lawyer to pay more than $626,000 for losing a lawsuit to get the international soccer star to pay millions of dollars after claiming in 2018 that Ronaldo raped the woman in Las Vegas nearly a decade earlier. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)