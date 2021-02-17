Dubai princess' backers seek Biden help to win her freedom

This undated image taken from video in an unknown location shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum speaking into a mobile phone camera. The United Nations’ human rights body said Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021, it will seek information from the United Arab Emirates about the daughter of Dubai’s powerful ruler after she said in video messages that she was being imprisoned in a heavily guarded villa. (#FreeLatifa campaign – Tiina Jauhiainen/David Haigh via AP)