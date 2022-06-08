Report: Iran turns off 2 of UN nuclear watchdog's cameras

FILE - An inspector of the International Atomic Energy Agency sets up surveillance equipment, at the Uranium Conversion Facility of Iran, just outside the city of Isfahan, Iran, Aug. 8, 2005. Iran turned off two surveillance cameras of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog that monitored one of its atomic sites, state television reported Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The report did not identify the site. (AP Photo/Mehdi Ghasemi, ISNA, File )