2 days, no verdict in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot case

FILE - This combo shows booking photos of, from left, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris, Adam Fox and Brandon Caserta. Jurors are deliberating on verdicts following testimony at the trial of the four men accused of plotting to abduct Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Jury selection begins Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in a trial that could last more than a month in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)