Ex-Vatican altar boy testifies in seminary sex abuse trial

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015 file photo, judge Giuseppe Dalla Torre, the president of the Vatican tribunal, center, attends the inauguration ceremony of the 86th Judicial Year of the Vatican tribunal at the Vatican. A former Vatican altar boy testified Wednesday, March 17, 2021 that an older seminarian would come into his bed at night to masturbate him in the Vatican’s youth seminary, saying his initial shock gave way to resignation because he feared being sent home. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca, File)