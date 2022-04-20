Judge delays Alex Jones trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy

FILE - Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018. Jones will be getting back the $75,000 in fines he paid to a Connecticut court for failing to appear at a deposition last month in a lawsuit over his assertions that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a judge has ruled, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)