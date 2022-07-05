2 key UK Cabinet ministers quit Boris Johnson's government

FILE - Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, right, listens as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses his Cabinet during his weekly Cabinet meeting in Downing Street, June 7, 2022 in London. Two of Britain’s most senior Cabinet ministers have quit on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership after months of scandals. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP, file)