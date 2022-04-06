Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., center, joined at left by Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., talk as the House Rules Committee seeking contempt of Congress charges against former President Donald Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in response to their refusal to comply with subpoenas, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)