Armenian PM slams 'coup attempt' as political tensions rise

Police block opposition demonstrators letting off flares, as they guard Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's supporters rally in the central in Yerevan, Armenia, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Armenia's prime minister accused top military officers on Thursday of attempting a coup after they demanded he step down, adding fuel to months long protests calling for his resignation following the nation's defeat in a conflict with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Karo Sahakyan/PAN Photo via AP)