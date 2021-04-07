6 charged in NH youth detention centre sex abuse probe

This combo of undated handout booking photo provided by the New Hampshire Attorney General's office shows, from top row left, Bradley Asbury, Jeffrey Buskey and Frank Davis; bottom row from left, Lucien Poulette, James Woodlock and Stephen Murphy. The six men were arrested Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in connection with sexual abuse allegations at New Hampshire's state-run youth detention center, the attorney general's office said. (New Hampshire Attorney General's Office via AP)