Prince Philip 'wasn’t really looking forward' to centenary

FILE - In this Monday, June 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, arrives for a visit to Richmond Adult Community College in Richmond, south west London. On what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, his youngest child Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, said in an interview with the BBC broadcast on Thursday June 10, 2021, he would not have been looking forward to any celebrations to mark the occasion. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)