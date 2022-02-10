Biden dog Commander to make TV debut during 'Puppy Bowl'

FILE - President Joe Biden, and first lady Jill Biden's new dog Commander, a purebred German shepherd puppy, arrives to meet virtually with service members around the world, Dec. 25, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. Commander will make his TV debut on Super Bowl Sunday. The German shepherd and Jill Biden will appear in a commercial airing before the broadcast of “Puppy Bowl XVIII.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)