German captain in a migrant rescue standoff will run for the European Parliament

FILE - The human rights and environmental activist Carola Rackete is standing at the Dannenroeder Forst (Dannenroeder Forest) in Dannenrod, Germany, Tuesday, Sept.29, 2020. Carola Rackete, who as captain of a humanitarian rescue ship was arrested in 2019 for docking in an Italian port without authorization, has been presented as one of a struggling German left-wing party’s top candidates for next year’s European Parliament election. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP, File)