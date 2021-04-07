Former Florida State star charged in double shooting

FILE - Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph runs a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, in this Saturday, March 4, 2017, file photo. Former Florida State star football player Travis Rudolph was arrested early Wednesday, morning, April 7, 2021, in South Florida for a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded, authorities said. Rudolph, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office news release. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)