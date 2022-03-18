Arkansas deputy convicted in teen's death, gets year in jail

Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy Michael Davis into the Cabot Readiness Center on Thursday, March 17, 2022, for the third day of Davis's manslaughter trial in Cabot, Ark. Jurors began deliberating Thursday in the manslaughter trial of the former Arkansas deputy, who fatally shot Hunter Brittain, an unarmed 17-year-old, during a traffic stop. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)