Growth in US manufacturing slowed in April from March high

A videographer captures a CNC (computer numerical control) machine at work before a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a Nanotronics manufacturing center at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The company will use the renovated 150-year old former shipbuilding space as its headquarters while growing its technology business, specializing in automation, artificial intelligence, and imaging. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool)