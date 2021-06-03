Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey dead at 87

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 14, 2000, file photo, F. Lee Bailey testifies during cross examination in the third trial of Dr. Sam Sheppard in Cleveland. Bailey, the celebrity attorney who defended O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler, but whose legal career halted when he was disbarred in two states, has died, a former colleague confirmed Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was 87. (David I. Andersen/The Plain Dealer via AP, Pool)