Selena Gomez and J.Lo headline vax concert for poor nations

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020 file photo, Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez take a selfie as they arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Lopez and Rodriguez said Saturday, March 13, 2021, in a statement that reports of their split are inaccurate, and they are working things through. A day earlier, multiple reports based on anonymous sources said the couple had called off their two-year engagement. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)