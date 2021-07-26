AP Interview: US calls on China to be responsible power

In this image taken from a July 26, 2021, video footage run by Phoenix TV via AP Video, U.S. deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman looks up before talks with Chinese officials at the Tianjin Binhai No. 1 Hotel in the Tianjin municipality in China. China came out swinging at high-level face-to-face talks with the United States on Monday, blaming the U.S. for a "stalemate" in bilateral relations and calling on America to change "its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy." (Phoenix TV via AP Video)