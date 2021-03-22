Ex-Missouri Gov. Greitens announces 2022 US Senate bid

FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces his resignation during a news conference in Jefferson City. Greitens, the former Navy SEAL officer who rose quickly to become Missouri governor before scandal forced him out of office just a year and a half into his tenure, is making a political comeback with a bid for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Roy Blunt. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)