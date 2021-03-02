Publisher to appeal ruling that it invaded Meghan's privacy

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, March 5, 2020, Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leaves after attending the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London. A British newspaper publisher on Tuesday March 2, 2021, is seeking permission to appeal against a judge’s ruling that it invaded the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father after her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)