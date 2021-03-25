Government revises 4th quarter GDP up slightly to 4.3%

A pedestrian walks past a shuttered store and one that is having a store closing sale in New York's Financial District, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 4.3% in the final three months of 2020, slightly faster than previously estimated, as recovery expectations for 2021 rise along with vaccinations as the U.S. unleashes nearly $2 trillion in government support. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)