Twila Kilgore tapped as interim coach for U.S. women's national soccer team

FILE - Twila Kilgore, assistant coach on the U.S. team watches players warm up prior to a CONCACAF women's championship soccer semifinal match against Costa Rica in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Kilgore will serve as interim coach of the U.S women’s national team following the resignation of coach Vlatko Andonovski. U.S. Soccer formally announced Andonovski’s resignation on Thursday, Aug. 17. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)