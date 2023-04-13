Women's tennis tour ends Peng Shuai-inspired China boycott

FILE - China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 21, 2020. The women’s professional tennis tour is ending its suspension of tournaments in China that was initiated in late 2021 over concerns about Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai’s well-being. The WTA announced Thursday, April 13, 2023, that it will return to competition in China this season, even though two of its key requests were never met: a chance to meet with Peng, and a thorough, transparent investigation of her sexual assault accusations against a high-ranking Chinese government official. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)