2 key US Cabinet members visit Japan for China-focused talks

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, second right, speaks during the virtual summit of the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the U.S., a group known as “the Quad", at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, March 12, 2021. On a monitor displays U.S. President Joe Biden, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's Prime Minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, bottom right. (Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via AP)