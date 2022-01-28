Biden visits collapsed bridge, touts infrastructure law

In this aerial image taken with a drone, vehicles rest on a bridge following its collapse, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The bridge spanning a ravine collapsed, requiring rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet, while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. The collapse early Friday came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to press for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)