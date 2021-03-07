Queen stresses importance of friends, family during pandemic

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II walks past Commonwealth flags in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, England to mark Commonwealth Day in this image that was issued on Saturday March 6, 2021. The timing couldn’t be worse for the Queen's grandson Harry and his wife Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will finally get the chance to tell the story behind their departure from royal duties directly to the public on Sunday, when their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey is broadcast. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)