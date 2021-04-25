An Oscars unlike any other to get underway Sunday

The exterior of Union Station in Los Angeles appears on March 23, 2021. The Oscars are headed to the historic site for the first time this year. With wide open spaces and 65-foot high ceilings, it’s ideal for a big crew and cameras. It’s been used in car commercials, reality shows and procedurals. But its beamed ceilings, Spanish tile floors and regal bronze chandeliers really shine in cinema where it’s played train stations, banks, police stations, clubs and airports. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)