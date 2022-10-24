Ex-Minneapolis cop pleads guilty in George Floyd killing

FILE - This combo of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota, show Tou Thao, left, and J. Alexander Kueng. Keung has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. The former police officer entered the plea Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, just as jury selection was about to begin in his trial. Jury selection for Thao was expected to begin later Monday. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)