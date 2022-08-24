Teen pilot sets age record for solo flight around world

Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, prepares to land at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)