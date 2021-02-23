Lam backs Hong Kong electoral changes excluding opponents

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday, Feb. 23, that it was “crystal clear” that electoral reform is necessary, a day after a top Beijing official signaled major changes would be coming to ensure the semi-autonomous city is run by “patriots. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)